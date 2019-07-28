Ex-Miss Michigan Joins Trump Campaign After Being Stripped of Title for ‘Offensive’ Comments

Kathy Zhu, the former Miss Michigan who was stripped of her title by the Miss America pageant last week after several “offensive” tweets, declared that she joined US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

The official Team Trump twitter account welcomed her on Thursday, calling her a "patriot who has continued to stand for American values despite being stripped of her crown."

"I am so excited to now be part of the #WomenforTrump Coalition Advisory Board!" Zhu tweeted along with the announcement. "Let's get Trump re-elected for 2020."

— Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 26, 2019

Speaking at a Women for Trump event in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan Friday, Zhu said, cited by CBS, that being openly conservative is extremely difficult, "harder, I think, than coming out as, honestly, gay."

The announcement came shortly after Zhu, a University of Michigan student and president of her campus' College Republicans chapter, posted about the Miss World America pageant's decision to strip her of her title.

— Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 19, 2019

The letter from the pageant removing her from her position, which she shared on Twitter last week, suggested that her social media accounts contained “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate content” and that Zhu no longer met the requirement of "being in good character.”

According to the screenshots posted by the Orlando Sentinel, the tweets, now deleted, that led to the letter contained statements regarding the black and Muslim communities. In one tweet Zhu suggested that the “try the hijab on” booth at her college campus was an attempt to get “women used to being oppressed under Islam” and in another suggested that “the majority of black deaths are caused by other blacks.” The tweets were sent in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Since receiving the letter, Zhu has been outspoken about the incident, indicating that the pageant overlooked critical context surrounding her posts and pushed back by accusing beauty pageant of disqualifying contestants because of their opinions.

“Everything that I’ve posted was my statistics and opinions, and I think that we should be empowering women’s voices and not just stripping them of their title only because of their opinions,” she said during an interview with CNN.