Top Democratic Sponsor Who Withdrew from Biden’s Campaign Now Backs Kamala Harris

Tom McInerney, a veteran San Francisco-based lawyer who decided not to fund Joe Biden’s campaign after Biden’s comments regarding his past work with segregationists, has thrown his support to another Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris.

McInerney, a top Bay Area fundraiser, is now backing Harris after her debate performance last month, when she took on Biden for his relationship with segregationists, impressed by the way she handled herself in the debate. He noted on Friday that he’s been in touch with her campaign about opening his donor network for Harris, who once served as district attorney in San Francisco.

McInerney first told CNBC in late June that he had informed the Biden campaign that he could no longer help him raise campaign cash after Biden’s comments regarding his past work with segregationists and his flip-flop on repealing the Hyde Amendment.

Earlier two other donors, Fletcher Smith and Brandon Brown, who played senior roles in Biden's last presidential campaign in 2008, were reportedly switching their support to Rep. Tim Ryan instead of the former vice-president. Both of them told NBC News that they still admire Biden, but are looking for someone new who can also appeal to centrists and win the Midwest against President Donald Trump.