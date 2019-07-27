Register
07:52 GMT +327 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron

    Macron Discusses Digital Tax Amid Trump Threats to Target French Wine with Tariffs

    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    US
    Get short URL
    130

    French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the need for an international agreement on taxing US digital service companies and expressed hope for further talks regarding the digital tax at the G7 summit during a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

    Trump and his French counterpart discussed Paris’ decision to tax digital sales along with shipping issues in the Strait of Hormuz, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said, cited by AP.

    "The President spoke by telephone with President Macron of France today to discuss a number of issues, including addressing the continued threat posed by Iran to commercial shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, France’s decision to adopt a digital services tax, and the upcoming G7 Summit," Deere said in a readout of the call on Friday.

    Macron's office told Reuters that the French leader "underlined that the G7 summit would be an important opportunity to move towards universal taxation of digital activities, which is in our common interest, and which we need to keep working on in order to obtain a broad international agreement."

    He was supported by French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire who said in a statement after Trump's tweet that "the universal taxation of digital activities is a challenge that concerns all of us. We want to reach a deal on this within the framework of the G7 and the OECD."

    The call came soon after Trump vowed “substantial” retaliation against France, threatening to introduce tariffs on French wine and blasting Macron’s “foolishness.”

    "We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron's foolishness shortly," he said, adding later: “Might be on wine or something else.”

    Trump also said that he had “always liked American wines better than French wines even though I don't drink wine. I just like the way they look.”

    The US is the world's largest consumer of wine and the largest import market, with France consistently among the top origin countries for imported wine. According to France's Federation for Wine and Spirit Exporters, a bottle of American white wine with an alcohol volume of 13 percent will be subjected to an 11-cent tax, while an equivalent bottle of European wine would pay about half that to enter the US.

    Trump’s threat came after France announced that it would start taxing US digital companies with global annual sales over 750 million euros ($849 million) and sales in France of at least 25 million euros after the EU failed to negotiate a European-wide tax.

    Related:

    Trump Blasts Macron's 'Foolishness', Threatens 'Reciprocal Action' Against France Over Digital Tax
    Nigel Farage Slams Macron as ‘Updated Napoleon’ Over French President's Plan to Create EU Army
    Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Conveys Rouhani's Message to Macron - Paris
    Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister to Submit Rouhani’s Letter to Macron – Foreign Ministry
    Macron’s Social Media Profile Photo Stirs Controversy
    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, tariffs, wine, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse