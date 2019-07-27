US Demands Russia's Vinnik Pay $100Mln in Fines for Alleged Money Laundering

Vinnik faces $88.6 million and $12 million, plus interest and costs, of civil penalties. The charges were brought on behalf of the US Department of the Treasury and filed on July 25.
Vinnik was detained in Greece in July 2017 at the request of US authorities on various charges, including laundering $4 billion through bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange BTC-E, allegedly headed by Vinnik. The Russian national has denied the accusations. Russia, where he is wanted for separate fraud charges, and France also seek his extradition.
