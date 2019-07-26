US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Cuban Officials Over Coercive Labour Practices - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department has imposed visa restrictions on Cuban officials accused of exploitative labour practices, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

“The Cuban government engages in exploitative and coercive labour practices while it earns money on the backs of its citizens through its overseas medical missions program", Pompeo said. "To address this labour abuse, the Department has imposed visa restrictions on certain Cuban officials and other individuals responsible for these coercive labour practices under the Immigration and Nationality Act Section 212(a)(3)(C)".

Pompeo said the newly imposed limitations could also concern the immediate family members of the targeted individuals.

Earlier in the day, the State Department announced in a press release that the United States is adding four unnamed Cuban sub-entities to the Cuba Restricted List because they are owned by the Cuban military.

"The changes take effect today, July 26, as Cuba celebrates more than 60 years since the start of the Cuban Revolution", the release said.

The State Department neither named the organisations nor indicated what the groups do.

Washington remains committed to ensuring US funds do not directly support Cuba’s state security apparatus, which not only violates the human rights of the Cuban people, but also exports this repression to Venezuela to support the government of President Nicolas Maduro, the release said.

The US administration has in recent months been tightening sanctions on Cuba as part of its campaign to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and replace him with opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim leader in January.