Paris Hilton 'Close to Buying' Spa Resort in Ukraine to Hold Beauty Pageant – Reports

The wealthy American heiress rocked headlines more than a decade ago with her public scandals, including uproar around a sex tape featuring her, as well as with her reality show, before the Kardashians became popular. After a new generation of it girls and influencers forced her off the radars, she has apparently returned to her family business.

US reality TV persona, actress, and model Paris Hilton is eying buying a mountain resort in picturesque southwestern Ukraine to hold a beauty pageant there, the country’s news agency Ukrinform reports.

“The parties are close to striking an agreement but they are still discussing the details of the deal. They are expected to complete the sale. Next year ‘Derenivskay Kupel’ [the name of the resort] is to host one of the world’s most popular beauty pageants, which was Paris’ idea”, the media outlet said, citing its sources.

The complex not only includes a luxurious hotel, but also an entertainment centre and a spa facility, as well as an eco-park and springs.

Paris Hilton, daughter of the founder of Hilton Hotels, became one of the most recognisable it girls of the 2000s due to her numerous scandals as well as her modelling and reality TV appearances. She also attempted to embark on a singing career, but was not particularly successful. Now she is earning her wealth with both her own business ventures and paid public appearances at clubs and events.