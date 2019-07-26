Staffer Responsible For Fake Presidential Seal During Trump's Speech Fired

The doctored seal seen during the US president's speech has gone viral, with The Washington Post revealing that a former Republican, 46-year-old graphic designer Charles Leazott, created the image following the 2016 election.

A spokesperson for the non-profit conservative group Turning Point USA told journalists that an employee responsible for a fake presidential seal seen during a speech by Donald Trump has been fired.

"We did let the individual go", the spokesperson said. "I don't think it was malicious intent, but nevertheless".

In the meantime, CNN has reported, citing a source, that the picture was used by accident.

"One of our video team members did a Google Image search for a high-res png presidential seal", the source said. They added that the team member "did the search and with the pressure of the event, didn't notice that it is a doctored seal".

Fake Russian-infused presidential seal set up for Trump at his Right wing event. They know who he is. #NoRespectForTheDishonorable pic.twitter.com/khRJnEMhGz — Restoring Values (@RestoringValues) July 25, 2019

Addressing the incident, creator of the image Charles Leazott called it "the most petty piece of art" he had ever designed.

"This was just a goofy thing for some people I knew. I had no idea it would blow up like this", he said.

The image shown on a screen behind the US president featured a two-headed eagle, similar to the state emblems of many European countries, including Russia, holding a set of golf clubs instead of arrows. There were also words insulting Trump in Spanish.

The doctored seal has caused a storm on social media, the president, however, hasn't commented on the incident.