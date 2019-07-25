US Senate Review Finds No Evidence Any Votes Changed in 2016 Elections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence said in a report on Thursday that it had found no evidence any votes were changed in the 2016 presidential election despite what it called Russia’s "extensive activity" against state and local election infrastructure.

"The Russian government directed extensive activity, beginning in at least 2014 and carrying into at least 2017, against US election infrastructure at the state and local level," the report said. "The Committee has seen no evidence that any votes were changed or that any voting machines were manipulated."

Earlier this month, Russia’s ambassador to the US said he expected to see claims about ‘Russian meddling’ in the US electoral process “multiply” ahead of the 2020 race, notwithstanding US investigators’ abject failure to prove any of the claims about Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

Russia has repeatedly denied US allegations that it interfered in the vote, calling the accusations absurd and politically motivated.