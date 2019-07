Former Secretary of the Army Mark Esper was sworn-in as the new secretary of defence during a ceremony at the White House on 23 July.

US President Donald Trump is taking part in a Full Honours Welcome Ceremony for the new secretary of defence, Mark Esper, at the Pentagon in Arlington.

Two days earlier, the US Senate confirmed Esper's nomination with a 90-8 vote. He previously served as the defence chief in an acting capacity. Esper has officially replaced Jim Mattis at the post.

