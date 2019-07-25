Register
09:08 GMT +325 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a fireside chat in the Bruce M. Selya Appellate Courtroom at the Roger William University Law School Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Bristol, R.I.

    Justice Ginsburg Says She Is ‘Very Much Alive' Unlike Senator Who Promised Her Death in 'Six Months'

    © AP Photo/ Stephan Savoia
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Tuesday that she is "very much alive," despite the concerns that her recent health issues could cause her to leave the bench.

    The 86-year-old Ginsburg took a break from the court after undergoing surgery to remove cancerous nodules from her lungs in December 2018, but returned to the Court in February of this year. She also fought colorectal cancer in 1999 and had a stent implanted in her heart to open a blocked artery in 2014.

    "There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer [in 2009], who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months," she told National Public Radio. "That senator, whose name I've forgotten, is now himself dead and I am very much alive."

    She was referring to Jim Bunning, a Hall of Fame baseball pitcher who served two terms as a Republican US Senator from Kentucky between 1999 and 2011. In 2009 Bunning said in a speech that Ginsburg had "bad cancer. The kind that you don't get better from ... Even though she was operated on, usually, nine months is the longest that anybody would live" with pancreatic cancer. He later apologized for his comments in a statement which misspelt Ginsburg's name.

    Bunning passed away in May 2017 at the age of 85, months after suffering a stroke.

    When asked on Tuesday how she managed to combine her work with fighting cancer, she told NPR, "The work is really what saved me because I had to concentrate on reading the briefs, doing a draft of opinion, and I knew it had to get done.”

    Ginsburg was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton in 1993 to replace retiring Justice Byron R. White. She was the second woman to be confirmed to the high court following Sandra Day O'Connor.

    Related:

    Supreme Court Ginsburg Makes Her First Appearance After Lung Cancer Surgery
    Trump Demands Supreme Justice Ginsburg Resign After Unprecedented Criticism
    US Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized After Fracturing 3 Ribs in Fall - Supreme Court
    Trump Likely to Pick Conservative Supreme Court Justice if Ginsburg Retires
    Is China Militarizing Pakistan; Ginsburg Votes From Sickbed; Shutdown Still On
    Tags:
    Supreme Court, US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Some Like It Hot: Miss MAXIM 2019 Beauty Pageant
    Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo
    Whale, Whale… Another Trump Typo?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse