Trump Tweets 'Truth is a Force of Nature!' Following Conclusion of Mueller Hearings

Moments after the conclusion of former special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on Capitol Hill, US President Donald Trump tweeted to his followers on Wednesday that "truth is a force of nature!"

In just the first few minutes after firing off the tweet, POTUS gained thousands of retweets. Presently 14,000 likes and counting.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2019

Prior to Trump's tweet, Brad Parscale, the commander in chief's campaign manager, issued a statement on behalf of the campaign that labeled Mueller's testimony as a "disaster for Democrats."

"This entire spectacle has always been about the Democrats trying to undo the legitimate result of the 2016 election and today they again failed miserably," he added.

At the conclusion of Mueller's first hearing, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement to pool reporters, saying, "The last three hours have been an epic embarrassment for the Democrats. Expect more of the same in the second half.”

​Mueller was called to testify in the US Congress before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees regarding his report into alleged Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election, and ties with which Trump-linked officials had with Russian actors.

