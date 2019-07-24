Register
    American Airlines passenger throws laptop at partner following argument over his reportedly wandering eyes

    ‘I Wear The F**king Nuts’: Woman Smashes Laptop on Hubby’s Head Aboard US Plane (Video)

    © Screenshot/Julia Scorupco
    Newly surfaced cellphone footage captures the moment in which a passenger aboard a Los Angeles-bound American Airlines flight on Sunday opted to lay hands on her partner, who reportedly had wandering eyes.

    The incident, which was filmed by an unidentified fellow passenger on the plane, occurred moments before the American Airlines flight was due to takeoff from Miami International Airport. The recording begins with the woman starting to go off on her partner as a flight attendant approaches the pair to confront the heated situation head-on.

    “Shut the f**k up. Yeah, you better believe it. I wear the f**king nuts, n***a, in public. You want to try and look at other women, n***a? No, f**k you,” the woman is heard yelling. “You ain’t gonna look at other women, and you ain’t gonna tell me you’re looking at other women.”

    When flight attendants try to deescalate the situation, telling the woman that there is a young child sitting behind her, the woman responds by saying, “Yeah, I know. I f**king consoled the f**king child.”

    “I already know and, look, I’m not gonna say nothing if he don’t say nothing and try to cause a commotion, cause he’s the f**king problem,” she adds. 

    However, all hell breaks loose on the American Airlines flight just after the woman’s partner urges her to calm down. At the sound of the first slap, a collective gasp is heard from the surrounding passengers who’ve taken note of the commotion.

    But it’s not just hands that the woman throws at her man - a laptop computer is also seen being tossed in his direction when he attempts to walk toward the front of the plane. It’s at that point that gasps heard from travelers turned to outright shrieks.

    Although the man can be seen walking cooly away from the scene, the woman, on the other hand, continues to yell out expletives as she returns to her seat to retrieve her carry-on bags. The video cuts off just as the woman is informed by a flight crew member that she is going to be charged with assault. Her response to the information: “Fine, whatever.”

    Julia Scorupco, who was aboard the flight and obtained the footage from another passenger, explained in a YouTube post that when the laptop when flying, another traveler and a flight attendant were caught in the crossfire.

    “The couple were kicked off the flight, and an EMT came on board to check on those injured - the flight attendant went home (we had to wait for a replacement), while the passenger was fine to fly,” Scorupco wrote. “This happened right before takeoff, and the flight was delayed 2 hours.”

    The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the woman to Yahoo Lifestyle solely as “Mrs. McLemore,” and noted that after she deplaned their search for her “yielded negative results.” In regards to McLemore’s partner, he “refused to write a statement and was uncooperative,” police revealed, adding that he was rebooked for a later flight with the airline.

    It’s unclear if any charges will be brought against McLemore.

