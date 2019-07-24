Register
24 July 2019
    US Actress Boos Theatregoer Who Snapped Pic of Her During Nude Sex Scene in Broadway Show

    © Photo : YouTube
    US
    205

    The show “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” opens with a sex scene featuring Tony Award-winning Broadway star Audra McDonald and actor Michael Shannon. However, during the performance, someone in the audience seemed to wish to not only keep the scene as a memory, but also on their smartphone.

    Actress Audra McDonald, who has a record-breaking six Tony Awards in all acting categories, has scolded a brazen and somewhat clumsy “paparazzi” from the audience at her show “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”, which is famous for its opening sex scene. It is said to be so charged that the production was the first to hire an intimacy coordinator tasked with getting the actors comfortable.

    The actress, who is better known to the general public for her roles in shows The Good Wife and Grey's Anatomy, appeared nude onstage with her partner Michael Shannon. However, despite the strict ban on taking pictures during the play, she was apparently startled by a camera flash. Her anger was so severe that she took to Twitter to slam the insolent photographer.

    “To whoever it was in the audience that took a flash photo during our nude scene today: Not cool. Not cool at all”, the 49-year-old posted.

    A production representative, who commented on the incident to the gossip outlet Page Six, did not say whether the perpetrator had been spotted and asked to delete the photos. However, according to the insider, the “ushers are also always on the lookout for cameras”.

    “In terms of normal process, if someone is spotted taking a picture or video, an usher or house management staff member will ask them to erase the photos/videos”, the rep said, noting that the ushers even check “their ‘deleted’ folder and empty it so there is no record of it still on the phone”, or ask them to leave if they refuse.

     

