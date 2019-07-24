Trump Slams 'Very Unfair' 'Last Minute' Decision to Let Aide Accompany Mueller to Testimony

US President Donald Trump slammed the House Judiciary Committee's decision to allow Robert Mueller’s deputy Aaron Zebley to appear next to the special counsel as an adviser during his testimony before House lawmakers on Wednesday.

The US President took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction with the decision, which he derided as "very unfair".

"Just got back only to hear of a last minute change allowing a Never Trumper attorney to help Robert Mueller with his testimony before Congress tomorrow. What a disgrace to our system. Never heard of this before. VERY UNFAIR, SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED. A rigged Witch Hunt!", Trump tweeted. "​So Robert Mueller has now asked for his long time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers. What’s this all about? His lawyer represented the “basement server guy” who got off free in the Crooked Hillary case. This should NOT be allowed. Rigged Witch Hunt!"

​Former US Special Counsel Robert Mueller will publicly testify before the US House of Representatives’ Judiciary and Intelligence Committees regarding the Russia probe on Wednesday, as lawmakers and the Justice Department grapple over what can be disclosed during the sessions.

Mueller’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time (12:30 GMT) and will last for three hours. After a brief recess, Mueller is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee at noon. Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday is taking place one week later than originally scheduled.

Mueller issued the final report on his investigation in April and said the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russian officials in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election. However, Mueller described ten instances that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller’s investigation a political witch hunt. Russia has also denied any claims of interference in the US political system and said the allegations were made up to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing issues.