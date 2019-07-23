‘Portion Control’ Plates Pulled From US Shelves, Accused of Promoting Eating Disorders

A collection of dinner plates was promptly discontinued at a major department store after netizens issued complaints saying the wares promoted eating disorders and other unhealthy habits.

A small business’ attempt at putting a light-hearted twist on portion control became tens of thousands of netizens’ source of outrage after Twitter user Alie Ward called out the novelty plates, which were available at Macy’s Herald Square location in Manhattan.

The particular dishes that Ward had an issue with have circles of increasing sizes etched on them, with the smallest saying “skinny jeans” and the largest labeled “mom jeans,” while the other plate went from “foodie” to “food coma.”

The plates, sold by tableware company Pourtions, were designed to be a “humorous, healthy way to watch what you eat,” but according to Macy’s, which issued an apology a day later, the plates “missed the mark.” The major retailer even promised Ward that the novelty plates would be pulled from STORY, a section of the store that features items from small businesses.

Many netizens applauded Ward using her social media influence to get the “dangerous” dishes removed from Macy’s shelves, with a number adding that the plates promote a culture of “body shaming” and could even trigger eating disorders and other unhealthy eating practices – particularly in young women.

Others, however, dismissed Ward and others’ disdain for the dishes and instead asserted that the novelty plates were humorous, harmless and not being forced on consumers by simply sitting on display in the store.

Despite the removal of their plates from Macy’s, the sheer exposure Pourtions received from the polarized Twitter community actually worked to their benefit, as orders have begun coming in quicker than they can fulfill them. The two-person company even issued a Facebook statement on Tuesday begging users to email them rather than attempt to order through their website.