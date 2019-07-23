Ivanka Trump Congratulates New 'Prime Minister of United Kingston' Boris Johnson, Axes Gaffe Tweet

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump, has managed to amuse quite a few social media users as she sought to congratulate Boris Johnson’s ascension to the post of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
An apparent misspelling resulted in Ivanka congratulating Johnson with becoming the “next Prime Minister of the United Kingston”, and while the tweet was swiftly corrected, eagle-eyed netizens seemed reluctant to let this gaffe slide.
We saw pic.twitter.com/967FRwz0h8— james del rey (@ouhohuh) 23 июля 2019 г.
United Kingston. pic.twitter.com/1KedOEck1l— Damon Evans (@damocrat) 23 июля 2019 г.
Sorry princess. Ain’t getting away with this. pic.twitter.com/M5vwl6Cipz— Of-Hymie #EqualityAct (@of_hymie) 23 июля 2019 г.
Some also recalled how US President Donald Trump once misspelled the title of Prince Charles as "the Prince of Whales", joking about how the tendency to make such spelling mistakes might run in Trump's family.
The internet never forgets. Is the United Kingston next to Whales? pic.twitter.com/6IAtq7vBmN— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) 23 июля 2019 г.
There ya go, kiddo. Way to stick with it. You and Daddy should hire a spellchecker.— Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) 23 июля 2019 г.
What happened to the United Kingston? You left in a hurry and now your cup of covfefe is going cold.— Richard Littler (@richard_littler) 23 июля 2019 г.
I'm sure the new Prime Minister of the United Kingston will be pleased to meet the Prince of Whales🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/eAjdQQMUyw— El-Pablito (@DonLuchooo) 23 июля 2019 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)