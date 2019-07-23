Ivanka Trump Congratulates New 'Prime Minister of United Kingston' Boris Johnson, Axes Gaffe Tweet

A number of social media users joked that making such spelling mistakes might run in Trump’s family, recalling how the US president once misspelled the title of Prince Charles as “the Prince of Whales”.

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump, has managed to amuse quite a few social media users as she sought to congratulate Boris Johnson’s ascension to the post of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

An apparent misspelling resulted in Ivanka congratulating Johnson with becoming the “next Prime Minister of the United Kingston”, and while the tweet was swiftly corrected, eagle-eyed netizens seemed reluctant to let this gaffe slide.

​Some also recalled how US President Donald Trump once misspelled the title of Prince Charles as "the Prince of Whales", joking about how the tendency to make such spelling mistakes might run in Trump's family.

The internet never forgets. Is the United Kingston next to Whales? pic.twitter.com/6IAtq7vBmN — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) 23 июля 2019 г.

There ya go, kiddo. Way to stick with it. You and Daddy should hire a spellchecker. — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) 23 июля 2019 г.

What happened to the United Kingston? You left in a hurry and now your cup of covfefe is going cold. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) 23 июля 2019 г.