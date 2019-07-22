Register
11:21 GMT +322 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kathy Zhu

    Trump-Supporting Beauty Queen Stripped of Crown Over Hijab Post, Calls Out Discrimation

    © Photo : katzhux/instagram
    US
    Get short URL
    251

    The girl, who campaigned for Donald Trump in 2016, has apparently been removed from the contest for posts about hijabs and the black community. She now claims being discriminated against on the basis of her political views.

    Kathy Zhu, a conservative firebrand and model, has had her title revoked over unearthed tweets that the organisers deemed offensive.

    The 20-year-old student revealed that she was removed from the Miss World America (MWA) pageant and lost her title just one day after being crowned Miss Michigan 2019.

    The organisation told her that some of her posts on social media were found to be “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate” and violated the regulations of the contest.

    MWA has also wiped any mention of Zhu away from social media platforms, including photos in which she was wearing the Miss Michigan sash and crown.

    It appeared that she had fallen from grace for several posts on Twitter, in which she made controversial remarks about black people and Muslims.

    One of them dates back to 2018; back then, Kathy Zhu complained about a "try a hijab" booth at her university during the World Hijab Day. "So you're telling me that it's now just a fashion accessory and not a religious thing?" she wrote, as quoted by The Orlando Sentinel. "Or are you just trying to get women used to being oppressed under Islam?"

    The subsequent backlash forced her to transfer to another university.

    And in another post she addressed black-on-black violence. "Did you know the majority of black deaths are caused by other blacks?" Zhu wrote. "Fix problems within your own community first before blaming others."

    'I Stand By My Tweets'

    Although the tweets appear to have been deleted, Zhu insists she has done nothing wrong and suffered from political opinion discrimination.

    "I stand by each and every one of my tweets on my account", she told The Independent.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Kathy Zhu (@katzhux)

    Zhu, who was born in China and moved to the United States as a child, had been bullied both online and offline for campaigning for Donald Trump in 2016, in her own words.

    She once described her mission as “fighting against SJW’s, the regressive left, and misinformed liberals” and feels that "coming out as a conservative is way harder than coming out as gay in today's society".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Kathy Zhu (@katzhux)

    The student says she had received a lot of positive feedback as her story made the headlines in the US, but negative reactions were also at hand.

    “This is so much bigger than pageantry,” she said in a video. “This is about an organisation discriminating against people with different opinions, calling people racist even when they’re not. Just little attacks like those really diminish the value and the truth of the word ‘racism’.

    The model doesn’t intend to take legal action against MWA organisers, explaining that they have “suffered enough negative publicity” already.

    The MWA has yet to comment on the story.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Skulls and coins in a tomb on the territory of the ‘City of the Dead’ in Russia’s republic of North Ossetia and Alania
    'City of the Dead': Mysterious Necropolis in Russia’s South
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse