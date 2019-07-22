National Ice Cream Day: Extreme Heat Continues to Dominate US, Calendar Hints to Cool Cure (Photos)

According to Reuters, the extreme heat prompted local officials to cancel outdoor concerts, sporting events and competitions, including Saturday's horse races at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York and Sunday's New York City Triathlon.
However, amid the abnormally hot weather a tasty tool hes been found to make an impact on the heatwaves. Every third Sunday of July marks National Ice Cream Day.
In 1984, then-US President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation that declared July to be National Ice Cream Month. The third Sunday of that month, which this year falls on 21 July, became known officially as National Ice Cream Day.
According to the International Dairy Foods Association, cited by CNN, the average American consumes over 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of ice cream annually. Currently, plain old vanilla is reportedly the top ice cream flavor in the United States.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has warned Americans of severe storms packed with powerful winds and heavy rain that could hit some areas as the scorching heatwave begins its retreat on Monday.
