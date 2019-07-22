Register
05:07 GMT +322 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Statue of Liberty

    National Ice Cream Day: Extreme Heat Continues to Dominate US, Calendar Hints to Cool Cure (Photos)

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The US Midwest and East Coast have been scorched with record-breaking temperatures over the weekend, local media reported, citing a heat index that at some points in certain areas has reached 106 degrees F (41 C).

    According to Reuters, the extreme heat prompted local officials to cancel outdoor concerts, sporting events and competitions, including Saturday's horse races at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York and Sunday's New York City Triathlon.

    However, amid the abnormally hot weather a tasty tool hes been found to make an impact on the heatwaves. Every third Sunday of July marks National Ice Cream Day.

    In 1984, then-US President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation that declared July to be National Ice Cream Month. The third Sunday of that month, which this year falls on 21 July, became known officially as National Ice Cream Day. 

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Bridget Miller (@bridgetmiller._) on

    According to the International Dairy Foods Association, cited by CNN, the average American consumes over 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of ice cream annually. Currently, plain old vanilla is reportedly the top ice cream flavor in the United States.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by miss b. (@missbreezyfosheezy) on

    Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has warned Americans of severe storms packed with powerful winds and heavy rain that could hit some areas as the scorching heatwave begins its retreat on Monday.

    Related:

    Viral Ice Cream-Licking Woman Wanted by Twitter Users, Law Enforcement
    'Food Tampering Is Not a Joke': Texas Police Bust Viral Video Ice-Cream Licker - Report
    US Man Arrested After Licking, Fingering Ice Cream in ‘Copycat’ Recording (Videos, Photos)
    Not Now! Ice Cream Recall In Canada As North American Heatwave Reaches Peak
    Tags:
    ice cream, weather, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Skulls and coins in a tomb on the territory of the ‘City of the Dead’ in Russia’s republic of North Ossetia and Alania
    'City of the Dead': Mysterious Necropolis in Russia’s South
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse