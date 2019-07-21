AOC Faces Online Calls to Resign After Demanding ‘9/11-Style Commission’ on US Border Policy

Ocasio-Cortez also argued that the United States should provide mental health care services to migrants’ children who have been separated from their parents due to current US policies.

US Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has managed to create a stir online after she held a town hall meeting in New York, demanding a “9/11-style commission” to review the Trump administration's policy that leads to the separation of migrant families on the country’s southern border.

"The 9/11 commission, they were charged with the investigating and making sure they dug out every nook and cranny of what happened and how it happened in our system", The Hill quotes her as saying. "And I think that that kind of study is what’s going to be required in order to reunite as many children with their parents as possible. That’s the work that we have to do".

Ocasio-Cortez also insisted that she believes the US now has a "responsibility to provide mental health care services to those children for the rest of their lives".

Many social media users, however, did not seem particularly thrilled with her train of thought.

@AOC stop embarrassing yourself. Just resign you clown. — kwanja1130 (@kwanja1130) 21 июля 2019 г.

AOC. You continue to push your hate for America, people will vote you out of office! — Rain Phan (@marilynphan) 21 июля 2019 г.

what they will find you idiot is that congress became should have changed the immigration laws. you politicize this heartbreaking problem to make it look like it is the president and republicans fault. The American people will see right through this and your stupid remarks — M Frank McGuigan (@markfmcg) 20 июля 2019 г.

A number of users argued that the policies Ocasio-Cortez is criticising were introduced during the Obama presidency.

Where was the outrage when it was happening under Obama? — Duncan Shilcock (@DuncanShilcock) 20 июля 2019 г.

THANKS, @AOC !

IDK who hired you, but #TheSquad have so far shown 🌎 @BarackObama ‘s border cages, questioned the absurd official 9/11 narrative & now quite correctly called for the elimination of the psyop-running, election rigging @DHSgov .

👍@realDonaldTrump @StevePieczenik — KazimirReborn (@KazimirReborn) 21 июля 2019 г.

It matches Obama’s. Just read that. — Captain9NYR (@captain9nyr) 20 июля 2019 г.

Some, however, seemed to agree with the congresswoman’s reasoning.

She is right. What is happening is brutally abusive. The whole value system that upholds family life is under the most foul & depraved attack here. It must not & cannot be normalised by any level of acceptance by decent Americans — KCG (@plantingtheoar) 20 июля 2019 г.

She is right to insist on that. I hope .@SpeakerPelosi will join her in asking for that. #GOPConcentrationCamps — Deborah Ditkowsk (@DeborahDitkows1) 20 июля 2019 г.

Earlier this month, Ocasio-Cortez was mocked on Twitter after she slammed authorities following her visit to the US Customs and Border Protection detention facilities at the US-Mexico border.

Sharing the details of her voyage via a series of tweets, the congresswoman claimed that migrants at the detention facilities had been deprived of medical assistance and forced to sleep in cramped conditions, sometimes without clean drinking water.