Register
04:40 GMT +321 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2014 file photo a Los Angeles Police officer wears an on-body camera

    US Police Ask Criminals to ‘Practice Karate’, Refrain From Crime During Heat Wave

    © AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Between scorching heat in the summer and freezing cold in the winter, police in the US have developed a tactic of truce and waiting it out until weather conditions become more forgiving.

    As a deadly heat wave scorches the US, police in Braintree, Massachusetts, reached out to potential criminals, asking them to refrain from criminal activity until the heat dissipates a bit.

    "It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there," the department wrote in Facebook on Friday. “Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status.”

    The police offered options for other activities during the scorching heat, expected to last until tomorrow night.

    “Stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3, play with the FaceApp, practice karate in your basement,” the post suggests. “We will meet again on Monday when it’s cooler.”

    Indeed, with Stranger Things 3 out, it’s inconceivable anyone would opt for doing crime.

    Temperatures in the region are hitting up to 44 degrees Celsius, and with temperature and humidity factored together, the perceived temperature may go as high as 46, CNN said, citing the weather service. For comparison, asphalt roads begin to melt at 50 degrees Celsius.

    ​This is not the first time cops have asked potential criminals to not do crime. In January, the US was hit with abnormally freezing cold, with perceived temperature plunging to -30 Celsius due to strong winds. 

    At the time, police in Warrensburg, Missouri, called for a truce.

    “So...we are asking a favor (at least for the next three days); can you keep the criminaling to a minimum? It is REALLY cold out...do yourself (and us) a favor...stay inside,” the department wrote on Facebook. The Department suggested watching reruns of Say Yes to the Dress.

    “We hear from the firefighters that it's a really good show,” they quipped.

    Related:

    Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters From Champs Elysees After Bastille Day Parade - Reports
    Paris Police Use Tear Gas Against Football Fans Celebrating Algeria’s AFCON 2019 Victory (Videos)
    Swedish Police Chief Tells Compatriots to 'Get Used' to Deadly Shootings
    Emergency Meeting for US Capitol Police Board Called By Homeland Security Panel Chair
    Give us Back our Police!
    Tags:
    police, heatwave
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse