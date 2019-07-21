US Police Ask Criminals to ‘Practice Karate’, Refrain From Crime During Heat Wave

Between scorching heat in the summer and freezing cold in the winter, police in the US have developed a tactic of truce and waiting it out until weather conditions become more forgiving.

As a deadly heat wave scorches the US, police in Braintree, Massachusetts, reached out to potential criminals, asking them to refrain from criminal activity until the heat dissipates a bit.

"It is straight up hot as soccer balls out there," the department wrote in Facebook on Friday. “Conducting criminal activity, in this extreme heat is next level henchmen status.”

The police offered options for other activities during the scorching heat, expected to last until tomorrow night.

“Stay home, blast the AC, binge Stranger Things season 3, play with the FaceApp, practice karate in your basement,” the post suggests. “We will meet again on Monday when it’s cooler.”

Indeed, with Stranger Things 3 out, it’s inconceivable anyone would opt for doing crime.

Temperatures in the region are hitting up to 44 degrees Celsius, and with temperature and humidity factored together, the perceived temperature may go as high as 46, CNN said, citing the weather service. For comparison, asphalt roads begin to melt at 50 degrees Celsius.

A #HeatWave is moving through the central U.S. where high temperatures are near 100° and the heat index is pushing 110-115°. This is about as warm as a midwest summer gets! pic.twitter.com/O4af20NrYS — Meteorologist Sam Lucey WMBB (@SamLuceyWX) July 19, 2019

​This is not the first time cops have asked potential criminals to not do crime. In January, the US was hit with abnormally freezing cold, with perceived temperature plunging to -30 Celsius due to strong winds.

At the time, police in Warrensburg, Missouri, called for a truce.

“So...we are asking a favor (at least for the next three days); can you keep the criminaling to a minimum? It is REALLY cold out...do yourself (and us) a favor...stay inside,” the department wrote on Facebook. The Department suggested watching reruns of Say Yes to the Dress.

“We hear from the firefighters that it's a really good show,” they quipped.