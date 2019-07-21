Twitter Explodes As Full-Length 'Star Trek: Picard' Trailer Drops At Comic Con

The first trailer for the 2020 series 'Picard' dropped at Comic Con on Saturday.
Sir Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Jean Luc Picard of Starship Enterprise was reunited on stage with Brent Spiner, who played the starship's robot humanoid, Data.
The journey is far from over. #StarTrekPicard #Picard #SDCC2019 #ComicCon pic.twitter.com/LcO7Xng3Vi— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) July 20, 2019
The series is set following the events of the first movie of Star Trek's "Kelvin" time line, in which the famous captain of the Enterprise is retired from Starfleet and begins to put his former life behind him.
Blasting through an array of original characters and familiar ships and villains, including a Borg Cube, a young women in peril falls into Picard's post-starfleet life and he is thrust back into action.
His new team consists of well-known characters from Voyager and The Next Generation including Seven of Nine, Data, and many others.
New characters (and a new pup) will join the cast, including Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Harry Treadaway (Narek) Isa Briones (playing Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker).
Twitter had some explosive reactions seeing the hashtag #StarTrekPicard begin to circulate.
WATCH. PICARD. TRAILER.— Todd Chamberlain (@ToddC1616) July 20, 2019
I've got goosepimples on my goosebumps on my chickenskin, all whilst shivering! I can hardly wait. Full stop.#StarTrek #StarTrekPicard #Picard @SirPatStew https://t.co/4mfJ6OTy2K
Many fans are expectedly overjoyed and can't wait to see it.
I need to see Star Trek: Picard and I need to see it NOW!!!— Ben (@bilbo983) July 20, 2019
This looks so amazing. Thank you so much for reprising the role of Picard <3— Qikz (@Qikzsd) July 20, 2019
Seven!! With Picard! And data??? Woo Hoo, my heart is soooo happy! Can’t wait!— ilovecats (@82_cherylm) July 20, 2019
Who else got Goosebumps seeing @BrentSpiner as Data again ?!!?! SO EXCITED FOR @SirPatStew #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/Iwe3mPxfNJ— Lisa Welsh (@SheRolesLikeDat) July 20, 2019
Currently experiencing a total systems failure.— William Cooper (@dq_psychosphere) July 20, 2019
2020 can't come fast enough. #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/R3DIi8SBLb
Others are saying it comes across as too much fan service but will love it anyway.
Me: Hollywood needs to come up with new ideas. I'm sick of all the sequels and reboots and remakes.— Brett (@IdealGasLaw) July 20, 2019
Also me: FEED THIS DIRECTLY INTO MY VEINS!!!!!!!!!!!#StarTrekPicard https://t.co/2VeS2Qo8Tu
Some are already picking out details and easter eggs.
Look at this little nugget from the #Picard trailer. (That's 15 yrs) pic.twitter.com/gWX3mpbsUJ— Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) July 20, 2019
A small minority appeared unsure after viewing the trailer.
I am not 100% sure about Picard— 'Hudson' (@FoxOfWilliamSt) July 20, 2019
I think RLM spoilt it for me
Star Trek: Picard is set to be launched on CBS All Access in early 2020.
All comments
Show new comments (0)