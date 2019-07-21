Twitter Explodes As Full-Length 'Star Trek: Picard' Trailer Drops At Comic Con

A new Star Trek series following an aged, veteran former Captain of the Starship 'Enterprise', Jean Luc Picard and some familiar crew members, is set for release in 2020.

The first trailer for the 2020 series 'Picard' dropped at Comic Con on Saturday.

Sir Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Jean Luc Picard of Starship Enterprise was reunited on stage with Brent Spiner, who played the starship's robot humanoid, Data.

The series is set following the events of the first movie of Star Trek's "Kelvin" time line, in which the famous captain of the Enterprise is retired from Starfleet and begins to put his former life behind him.

Blasting through an array of original characters and familiar ships and villains, including a Borg Cube, a young women in peril falls into Picard's post-starfleet life and he is thrust back into action.

His new team consists of well-known characters from Voyager and The Next Generation including Seven of Nine, Data, and many others.

New characters (and a new pup) will join the cast, including Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Harry Treadaway (Narek) Isa Briones (playing Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker).

Twitter had some explosive reactions seeing the hashtag #StarTrekPicard begin to circulate.

Many fans are expectedly overjoyed and can't wait to see it.

I need to see Star Trek: Picard and I need to see it NOW!!! — Ben (@bilbo983) July 20, 2019

This looks so amazing. Thank you so much for reprising the role of Picard <3 — Qikz (@Qikzsd) July 20, 2019​

Seven!! With Picard! And data??? Woo Hoo, my heart is soooo happy! Can’t wait! — ilovecats (@82_cherylm) July 20, 2019

Currently experiencing a total systems failure.



2020 can't come fast enough. #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/R3DIi8SBLb — William Cooper (@dq_psychosphere) July 20, 2019

Others are saying it comes across as too much fan service but will love it anyway.

Me: Hollywood needs to come up with new ideas. I'm sick of all the sequels and reboots and remakes.



Also me: FEED THIS DIRECTLY INTO MY VEINS!!!!!!!!!!!#StarTrekPicard https://t.co/2VeS2Qo8Tu — Brett (@IdealGasLaw) July 20, 2019

Some are already picking out details and easter eggs.

Look at this little nugget from the #Picard trailer. (That's 15 yrs) pic.twitter.com/gWX3mpbsUJ — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) July 20, 2019

​A small minority appeared unsure after viewing the trailer.

I am not 100% sure about Picard



I think RLM spoilt it for me — 'Hudson' (@FoxOfWilliamSt) July 20, 2019

​

Star Trek: Picard is set to be launched on CBS All Access in early 2020.