Trump's Interaction With Sex Slavery Victim Turned Nobel Peace Prize Winner Shakes Up Twitter

Nadia Murad received her Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for speaking out against abuse and sexual violence, after enduring sex slavery at the hands of Daesh terrorists in Iraq.

A recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Nadia Murad, a Yazidi woman and Daesh* sex slavery survivor from Iraq who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, suddenly turned awkward when the president inquired about the current whereabouts of Murad’s relatives, right after she informed him of their tragic demise.

"Where are they now?" Trump interjected when Murad said that Daesh terrorists "killed my mom, my six brothers", prompting her to pause and then clarify that "they are in the mass graves in Sinjar".

During the exchange, Trump also asked Murad "for what reason" she received her Nobel Peace Prize.

News of this development quickly sent ripples across social media, with many users looking appalled by the president’s reaction.

Murad was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 along with Denis Mukwege, a gynecologist treating victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, for their "efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict".

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia.