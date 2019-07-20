On Tuesday, the launch of the Apollo 11 mission was projected over the 555-foot Washington Monument in Washington DC in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first men on the Moon.
The Friday celebration culminated in a light show as the rocket start, flight and lunar landing footage from July 1969 was projected onto the monument.
It’s TAKE OFF! 💨💨💨 And we are just blown away #GofortheMoon #Apollo50 pic.twitter.com/5XXICKJ4vY— linderglobal (@linderglobal) 20 июля 2019 г.
The show was launched by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the US Department of the Interior, Fox 8 report says.
Apollo 50 | Washington, DC | 2019 | @airandspace @IGDCofficial #GoForTheMoon #washingtondc pic.twitter.com/sby9UfQeIA— Adam Brockett (@adam_brockett) 19 июля 2019 г.
#goforthemoon in just 15 minutes... Amazing crowds, incredible atmosphere on the Mall. pic.twitter.com/bc4Emwp5bA— 59 Productions (@59productions) 20 июля 2019 г.
