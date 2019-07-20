The light show culminated a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the mission that successfully landed men on the Moon for the first time.

On Tuesday, the launch of the Apollo 11 mission was projected over the 555-foot Washington Monument in Washington DC in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first men on the Moon.

The Friday celebration culminated in a light show as the rocket start, flight and lunar landing footage from July 1969 was projected onto the monument.

​The show was launched by the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and the US Department of the Interior, Fox 8 report says.