White House to Host Meeting With US Tech Executives on Huawei Ban - Report

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting at the White House on Monday of semiconductor and software executives to discuss Washington's restrictions on Huawei, Reuters reported Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

In May, Washington blocked Huawei from importing the US hardware, bringing the US-China trade dispute to yet another level. However, in late June, the US provided a small concession to China by partially opening up its general merchandise application for export licenses regarding Huawei.

In the wake of the latest US ban, several American companies have suspended business ties with Huawei, including Google, which has barred the world’s biggest phone maker from access to certain Android components.

Last week, Huawei’s chairman urged the United States to completely remove the company from its trade blacklist because it could backfire on US partner companies.

While Huawei has said that it seeks to participate in the development of cutting-edge 5G networks abroad, the United States and a number of countries have pointed to the company CEO's ties to the Chinese government and alleged that Beijing could use Huawei’s equipment to spy on users abroad.

The US government, which has also prohibited the use of Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE’s equipment, has called on its allies to exclude Huawei from developing 5G networks. Australia and New Zealand have already banned Huawei from taking part in Huawei’s 5G projects.

Huawei has rejected the allegations and the tech giant has said the restrictions could affect the company’s ability to provide services to clients in more than 170 countries across the globe.