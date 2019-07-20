Register
11:58 GMT +320 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    1968, Fresnedillas NASA tracking station. In the foreground: Carlos Gonzalez, the only Spaniard among the Americans

    'One Giant Leap for Mankind': Little Known Fact About Apollo 11 Moon Landing

    © Photo : Carlos González
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    On 20 July 1969, Commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin landed the Apollo Lunar Module Eagle on the lunar surface while pilot Michael Collins flew the command module in the Moon’s orbit. Ex-NASA official Carlos González Pintado, who was tracking the Apollo 11 mission that day from a Spanish space centre, has recollected the historic day.

    Exactly 50 years ago, the lunar landing marked a US breakthrough in the space race against the USSR following a string of Soviet achievements: the first human to journey into outer space in April 1961, the first woman to go into the cosmos in June 1963, and the first ever walk in outer space in March 1965 was conducted by Soviet cosmonauts.

    The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched its famous Project Apollo in 1961. Despite the January 1967 tragedy when a cabin fire killed all three crew members during a launch rehearsal test, the programme went on to result in the first human walk on the lunar surface.

    NASA's Spanish Centre Was the First to Hear Armstrong's Famous Words

    What is little known about the historic event is that Neil Armstrong's famous Moon landing quote was first heard at a space communications centre located about 30 miles from Madrid, in the small Spanish suburb of Fresnedillas de la Oliva.

    "I do not remember exactly what time the shift started, probably around 11:00 in the morning", recalls Carlos González Pintado, former chief of operations at NASA's Madrid Deep Space Communications Complex (MDSCC) in Robledo de Chavela. "Everything went smoothly until the moment of the descent of the ship. The tension was increasing and reached its height at the time of landing. Responsibility outweighed emotions; the degree of concentration was marginal until the end of the mission. Everyone allowed themselves to show emotions only after landing".

    NASA used three facilities around the world to track Apollo 11: in California, Australia, and the third one in Spain. Pintado, who worked as an engineer at the complex together with his colleague, Juan Grandela, emphasised that the Fresnedillas de la Oliva centre played a crucial role in connecting Houston with Apollo 11.

    "By the time of the landing of Apollo 11, Australia had no visibility", he explained, "And the geographical location of the facility in Madrid was advantageous, even compared to the station of the United States. That is why the Spanish complex was the first to hear the words of Neil Armstrong".

    20 July 1969, Robledo de Chavela Station. Celebration of the successful landing of Apollo 11. Carlos Gonzalez – the one to the right with a beard and a glass (standing, looking at the camera)...
    © Photo : Carlos González
    20 July 1969, Robledo de Chavela Station. Celebration of the successful landing of Apollo 11. Carlos Gonzalez – the one to the right with a beard and a glass (standing, looking at the camera)...

    Lunar Landing: Not Without Incident

    The Moon landing had not gone smoothly, Pintado recalled. It became clear at some point that the trajectory of the descent of the ship was slightly "stretched out", which meant that the landing occurred 6-8 kilometres west of what the Americans had expected, the ex-NASA official pointed out.

    "Suddenly, when the braking began, 1202 alarm rang, this error meant that the computers were overloaded with information and could not process it in real-time", Pintado elaborated. "Space Centre Houston did not attach importance to this information but the alarm sounded a few more times. After that, 1201 alarm appeared which meant that the computer ignored the execution of some tasks. At that moment Armstrong put the computers into a semi-automatic mode and the ship into manual control operation".

    The Spanish engineer recalled that the first location programmed by the computer for landing turned out to be a slope. It was later revealed that it was actually the Little West crater.

    While Armstrong was trying to manoeuvre, he received the first signal "60 seconds", which was the time he had until the fuel ran out. The US astronaut heard the second signal "30 seconds" when he again found himself in rocky terrain.

    "Finally, he found the place he liked and landed when he had 17 seconds left before the end of the fuel", Pintado noted. "We were able to exhale only when Armstrong announced that the ‘Eagle’ had landed at the Tranquillity Base".

    Why Apollo Crew Left Boots, Cameras & Garbage on Moon

    There is yet another detail which is usually neglected by the media: once on the Moon, Armstrong threw out a special bag that contained garbage, including faeces. There is a clear explanation for this, according to Pintado.

    "It should be borne in mind that this module for the first time, in reality, was supposed to take off from the surface of the Moon", he said. "Six experimental take-offs were conducted on Earth, three of which failed. So the chances of success were 50 to 50, and to lighten the spacecraft’s weight as much as possible, a lot more was left on the moon: boots, gloves, space suits, robes, cameras, etc.".

    All these still remain on the lunar surface.

    Carlos González Pintado
    © Photo : Carlos González
    Carlos González Pintado

    'Without USSR It Would Take Much More Time to Explore Space'

    Now that the world is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, Pintado does not feel like a hero: "I don’t appreciate fame but I am happy to see how people are surprised when they learn that the Spanish complex has played a huge role in space exploration", he says.

    In June 2019, Next Door Publishers released a book about Pintado's life, titled “A Great Leap Into the Abyss”, by Jesús Sáez Carreras, that has already become a bestseller containing many previously untold stories.

    "All this gives me joy, not because it is about me but because there is more information about the significance of space exploration, including the leading role of the USSR", the former NASA official highlighted. "Without its participation, it would take much more time to explore space".

    Related:

    China Plans to Build Base Near South Pole Outdoing US Apollo Missions
    Apollo 11 Astronaut Tweets Unseen Moon Landing Crew Photo Found ‘In a Box’
    Secret Nixon ‘Moon Disaster’ Speech For an Apollo 11 Failure Revealed
    Watch: Apollo 11 Launch Projected on Washington Monument for the 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing
    Tags:
    Michael Collins, Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong, astronauts, space, USSR, moon landing, Apollo 11, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse