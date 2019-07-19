Emergency Meeting for US Capitol Police Board Called By Homeland Security Panel Chair

House Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson requested an emergency meeting of the US Capitol Police Board in reference to US President Donald Trump's "inflammatory language" against Rep. Ilhan Omar, which resulted in his campaign rally crowd chanting "send her back."

The document calls for the Police Board to hold an emergency meeting to "re-examine" their approach in how they analyze the "risk environment, thresholds for enhanced security for certain targeted Members, and information sharing about threat streams with law enforcement."

House Homeland Security Chair Bennie Thompson is requesting an emergency meeting of the US Capitol Police Board to discuss potential threats to members of Congress after a Trump rally crowd yday chanted `send her back' in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar pic.twitter.com/JRVP7UZ4D3 — Laura Litvan (@LauraLitvan) July 18, 2019

This is the second request Rep. Thompson has issued to US Capitol Police board in the past week.

Following President Trump's rally in North Carolina Wednesday night, the hashtag #SendHerBack was trending on Twitter with people both for and against Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeting.

During his speech to supporters, President Trump claimed Rep. Omar was anti-Israel and repeated a baseless, claim that Omar married her brother in her second marriage.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW