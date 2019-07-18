US Imposes Sanctions Against Iraqi Militia Leaders Allegedly Tied to Iran

The US has earlier accused Tehran of supporting militant groups in Iraq that allegedly endanger the region's stability. Last month, Washington sanctioned two Iraqi individuals and one company over allegedly smuggling weapons to Iraq-based groups allegedly affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Vice President Mike Pence stated that Washington has imposed sanctions against two Iraqi militia leaders, which the US suspects of being funded by Iran.

"Let me be clear, the United States will not stand idly while Iranian-backed militias spread terror", Pence said during his speech at a meeting on religious freedom.

While Pence didn't provide any details, the US Treasury announced earlier in the day that a total of four Iraqi nationals have been slapped with sanctions, including two former Iraqi governors, Nawfal Hammadi al-Sultan and Ahmed al-Jubouri, and two militia leaders, Rayan al-Kildani and Waad Qado. The sanctions were imposed due to suspicions of human rights violations and acts of corruption allegedly committed by the four.

