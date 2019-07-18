Prosecutors Reveal Truth About Jeffrey Epstein’s Fake Passport Ahead of Bail Ruling – Reports

Earlier it was disclosed that, during a raid on the financier’s lavish Manhattan residence conducted by FBI agents last week, a passport, initially identified as Saudi-issued, later confirmed to be Austrian, was found in Epstein’s safe among “piles of cash,” loose diamond stones and a large golden ring.

The passport obtained by federal agents was reportedly issued under a false name and was mentioned in an Epstein defence document published on Tuesday.

In the document Epstein's defence lawyers asserted that the passport “expired 32 years ago..and [there was] certainly no evidence that Epstein ever used it.”

That claim was contradicted by prosecutors in a Wednesday statement in which they argued that, "In fact, the passport contains numerous ingress and egress stamps”.

Another portion of Tuesday's Epstein defence claiming that the passport was issued to “protect” the accused child sex trafficker during his travels to the Middle East was also disproved.

In the Wednesday prosecution statement it was said that the financier did use his passport to enter such countries as France, Spain, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia in the 1980s.

The fight for Epstein’s right to make bail, a decision which will be made on Thursday, continues.

Prosecutors noted that the “defendant's submission does not address how the defendant obtained the foreign passport and, more concerning, the defendant has still not disclosed to the Court whether he is a citizen or legal permanent resident of a country other than the United States,” according to the Daily Mail.

Epstein, a convicted sexual offender and documented friend to US Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, was arrested on 6 July and charged with sex trafficking minors.

He is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center and faces up to 45 years in US prisons if convicted and sentenced.