Register
03:42 GMT +318 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. embassy official walks past a monitor displaying biometric data during a demonstration of a new procedure, fingerprint scans, to the media at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow

    Both Sides Suffer in the US 'Visa War' Against Russian Diplomats - Envoy

    © AP Photo / SERGEY PONOMAREV
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States started the visa war against Russian diplomats and both sides are suffering for it, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters. The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday dismissed as a blatant lie US media allegations that Russia denied visas for US teachers working in Moscow.

    "Since the time when Russian diplomats were forced to leave the United States, the American side launched a visa war against us", Antonov said Wednesday. "The Americans stopped issuing visas to our diplomats and administrative staff. They introduced a system of exchanges - for each Russian diplomat we will have to give a visa to an American diplomat, as well as for every administrative employee and technical staff we must give a visa to an American".

    Moscow is prepared to issue visas to US teachers as early as Thursday, but it is up to Washington to decide.

    "We are ready to start issuing visas to American teachers tomorrow, but can we count on reciprocity from the American side? There is no answer to that", Antonov said Wednesday.

    Moscow suggested alternatives to solve visa issues with the United States and is interested in normal relations with Washington.

    "We are interested in normal, pragmatic relations with the USA, in a normal situation in the area of visa problems", the Russian envoy said.

    The New York Times reported Tuesday that Moscow had recently denied visas for 30 teachers, about 20 percent of the teaching staff at the Anglo-American School in the Russian capital run by Western embassies.

    The NYT said the school served 1,200 students from prekindergarten through high school, and added that many are children of diplomats and foreign business representatives. The school was created in 1949 by the US, UK and Canadian governments.

    The Russian Ministry said US school teachers were sent to Russia as embassy employees with diplomatic passports, although the school operates as a commercial enterprise.

    The ministry added that Moscow has repeatedly asked the United States to discuss the situation and bring the school's status and the teachers' visas in line with regulations, and solve all issues on the basis of reciprocity, but the US side has failed to engage in equal dialogue.

    The ministry said Washington had deliberately created a deadlock situation to invent another scandal.

    Related:

    State Dept Slows Down Visas Issue for Russian Diplomats - Russian Envoy to US
    Russian, UK Diplomats Get First Visas Since March - Embassy
    Moscow Expels 2 Swedish Diplomats as Russian Embassy Staff Denied Visa - Reports
    Russian Diplomat Denied UK Visa to Attend Media Freedom Conference - Embassy
    Tags:
    school, Moscow, teachers, diplomats, visas, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Art of Amazing People: World Bodypainting Festival in Austria
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse