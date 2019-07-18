Anti-Semitic Flyers Claiming Holocaust 'Fake News' Found at Boston Synagogue - Report

An employee at the Temple Emanu-El synagogue in Marblehead, Massachusetts, found the flyers on Monday and notified the police, local media reported.

According to The Hill, the flyers claimed “Holocaust = fake news" and “the people that lied about soap and lampshades are lying about gas chambers and ovens”.

Rabbi David Meyer told The Daily Item media outlet that "Clearly, this was a message that was meant to be delivered to us because the message was found on our property [...] While it is distressing and sad knowing that these incidents continue right here in our town, at the same time, the support that we've already begun to receive from the different communities of faith, from the local public safety officials and the good townspeople is heartening".

The Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Center on Extremism, which tracks occurrences of anti-Semitism, said that this was a verified incident of a white supremacist distribution campaign that has already targeted multiple states, according to The Hill.

"It's a pretty targeted attack when you go onto a synagogue's property for the sole purpose of disseminating an anti-Semitic message [...] The temple was targeted in a deliberate and calculated manner for the sole purpose of sending a message of hate and intimidation to the community", ADL’s New England executive director Robert Trestan said, cited by The Hill.

Meanwhile, another local media outlet, The Salem News, reportedly attributed the flyers to a local white supremacist book club.

There have been 28 incidents involving anti-Semitic flyers in Massachusetts within the first five months of 2019, an uptick from 26 incidents reported to the ADL over the course of 2018, according to The Hill.