Register
23:10 GMT +317 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Scissors

    Scorned US Man Allegedly Cuts Off Neighbor’s Penis, Steals it Over Affair With Wife (Photo)

    Pixabay/CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    130

    After allegedly catching his wife having an affair, a Florida man flew off the handle and confronted the other man, holding him at gunpoint while he used a pair of scissors to cut off the lover’s penis.

    Alex Bonilla, a 49-year-old resident of Bell, Florida, is being held at Gilchrist County Jail on a $1.25 million bond after he allegedly cut off his neighbor’s penis, stole the man’s member and fled the scene before police arrived.

    According to a press release from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, Bonilla broke into the victim’s residence on Sunday and held the man at gunpoint with a black Sig Sauer 9-millimeter handgun before tying him up. The 49-year-old then moved the victim to another room before mutilating him with a pair of scissors and immediately fleeing the scene.

    Though cops were dispatched to the scene around 11:04 a.m., Bonilla would not be captured until 2:51 p.m. at Alliance Dairies, his employer, in Branford, Florida.

    An affidavit obtained by local news station WCJB says Bonilla caught the victim and his wife having sex in May.

    Mugshot of Alex Bonilla, 49, arrested by Gilchrist County Officers for allegedly breaking into a man's home, tying him up at gunpoint and severing his penis.
    Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office
    Mugshot of Alex Bonilla, 49, arrested by Gilchrist County Officers for allegedly breaking into a man's home, tying him up at gunpoint and severing his penis.

    The arrest report goes on to say that two young children were inside the home at the time of the Sunday incident. The children are said to have only witnessed Bonilla break into the house and may have been threatened with his weapon, but were not present in the bedroom during the assault.

    A search of the area was conducted for evidence, but authorities say their county-wide hunt turned up “no result.” It’s not clear what became of the victim’s severed penis.

    Bonilla faces a number of charges, including burglary, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, the use of a firearm and two counts of cruelty toward a child.

    The unnamed victim was immediately transported to the hospital after showing responding officers his injuries. As of today, he remains in stable condition.

    An updated press release from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office says that since the incident, there has been an “increase in traffic” around the men’s homes, which are located in the same community.

    A similar penile pursuit occurred in 2017 when a woman from Gudiyattam, India, cut off her husband’s member and packed the penis in her purse before attempting to flee to her parents’ home.

    According to the woman, the incident occurred over an argument involving her husband’s alleged extramarital affair.

    Related:

    Deflated: Two US Marines Grounded Over Penis-Patterned Flight
    Anti-Porn Activists Crush Teen Vogue for 'Irresponsible' Anal Sex Piece
    ‘She is Trying to Sell a New Book’: Trump Ardently Denies US Columnist’s Sexual Assault Accusations
    Caught With His Pants Down: Former England U16 Footballer Busted for Masturbating in Public
    Man Receives Federal Conviction for 30-Minute Masturbation Session on US Flight (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    Florida Man, Florida Man, Florida, Florida, assault, assault, penis, marital affairs, affairs, love affair, Affair, affair
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Art of Amazing People: World Bodypainting Festival in Austria
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse