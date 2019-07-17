Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo Sentenced to Life in Prison - Reports

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who became notorious for his prison breaks, was found guilty by a federal court in Brooklyn on 10 charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering, earlier this year.

The court sentenced Guzman to life in prison plus 30 years, the US Attorneys for the Eastern District of New York announced on Wednesday. El Chapo also has to forfeit $12.6 billion.

After the sentencing, he is expected to be sent to a federal facility in Florence, Colorado, a maximum-security prison where the Unabomber and the Boston bomber are serving their time.

Guzman was first arrested in Guatemala in 1993 and then extradited to serve a 20-year term in Mexico; however, he escaped in 2001 after hiding in a laundry cart. El Chapo was then recaptured in Sinaloa in 2014 but managed to escape once again the following year. He was finally imprisoned in 2016 and then extradited to the US.

According to media reports, Guzman gave away his own whereabouts by arranging a meeting with American actor Sean Penn and Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, as the drug lord wanted to see a Hollywood movie about his life.