Cardi B Voices Support for Bernie Sanders and Regret Over His 2016 Presidential Nomination Loss

Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who lost in the primaries to Hillary Clinton in 2016, announced the beginning of his 2020 presidential ticket earlier in March.

American rapper and singer Cardi B has voiced her support for the 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders after she discovered his 2016 political agenda.

Though the rap diva didn't directly say that she would cast her vote for Sanders, she said that the voters "let him down in 2016" when he lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton.

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) 16 июля 2019 г.

​Cardi B's statement prompted a response from Twitter users, some of whom pointed out that some of Sanders' proposed reforms would require an increase in taxes.

Others have suggested that Cardi B study other Democratic presidential candidates, especially Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Girl read about ELIZABETH WARREN......not supporting Bernie Sanders and the people forward movement to support Hillary Clinton and the corporate establishment movement! — Temo (@Temo1270) 16 июля 2019 г.

Bernie has no shot due to his divisiveness so support someone like Warren who can achieve Bernie's goals — Women 2020 (@MadamSwiftie) 16 июля 2019 г.

​However, there were also those, who stood behind Cardi B's support of the Vermont senator.