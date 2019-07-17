United Airlines Resumes Daily Service Between New York, Newark and India's Delhi, Mumbai - Report

United Airlines had suspended flights between New Jersey's Newark international airport and the Indian financial capital of Mumbai following a safety review after Iran shot down a high-altitude US surveillance drone.

Back in June, The US watchdog the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advised all airlines to exercise caution in flying over Iran and nearby areas, due to possible heightened military activities and increased political tension.

According to Reuters, citing the United Airlines, the US-based carrier will resume "daily nonstop service between New York and Mombai on 6 September".

Tensions between the United States and Iran have increased since 2018 when Washington pulled out of the landmark 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement and started unveiling the "toughest ever" sanctions on the Islamic republic.

In late June, Iran downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after the aircraft violated Iran’s airspace. The US Central Command said the drone was shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States was reportedly close to undertaking militarily action against Iran after the incident, but President Donald Trump said that he called off the attacks at the last minute because they would constitute a disproportionate response. Instead, Trump said he would unveil new sanctions that targeted the office of Iran's Supreme Leader.

The United States has blamed Iran for a series of security incidents, including attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, and has built up its military presence in the Middle East. Iran has rejected the allegations and accused the United States of seeking a pretext for war.