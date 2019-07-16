Register
00:18 GMT +317 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    S-400

    Trump Administration Mulls Sanctions Against Turkey Over Purchase of Russian S-400 - US State Dept

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    US
    Get short URL
    135

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are reviewing options in response to Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems, including the imposition of sanctions as per CAATSA, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Tuesday.

    "The Secretary and the President are examining all of the options that are in the CAATSA [Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] legislation", Ortagus said. "As it relates to which sanctions options will be chosen, we don't preview the sanctions in advance, but i know that the Secretary is obviously reviewing and working on this at present... They are in the process".

    Last week, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced the beginning of S-400 deliveries with the first batch of components shipped last Friday. As many as 11 aircraft carrying S-400 parts have arrived in Turkey.

    The United States claimed that the S-400 systems are incompatible with NATO's air defence weapons and may compromise the operations of the F-35 fighter jet.

    Washington previously threatened to remove Turkey from the F-35 program and announced that it would no longer train Turkish pilots to operate the fifth-generation jet.

    Trump said, during a Tuesday cabinet meeting, that Turkey had ordered over 100 of the F-35 fighter jets, but will not take delivery of the aircraft following Ankara's decision to acquire the Russian S-400 air defence and missile systems.

    Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for S-400 deliveries in December 2017. Despite US pressure, Turkey refused to reverse the contract, saying it was vital for national defence.

    Ankara has, however, stressed that the deal will not affect its strategic relations with NATO, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the alliance will only benefit if its member, Turkey, becomes stronger through the use of an advanced missile defence system.

    According to US-based media reports, the United States will unveil sanctions against Turkey over the S-400 deal with Russia later in the week.

    Related:

    Ninth Plane With Russian S-400 Components Arrives in Turkey - Ankara
    F-35 Program to Be at Risk if Turkey Removed Over S-400 Row - Former US Congressman
    Turkey Meets Pledge to Buy World's Most Powerful S-400 Air Defence Systems From Russia - Erdogan
    Russian S-400 Systems to Increase Ankara's Defence Capability - Turkish Lawmakers, Retired Officers
    Tags:
    S-400, Russia, Trump administration, sanctions, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A young woman poses for pictures by a Novosibirsk energy plant's ash dump site - nicknamed the local Maldives - on 11 July 2019.
    'Russian Maldives': Odd Lake in Siberia Sparks Selfie Craze
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse