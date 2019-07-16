Texas Democrat Al Green to File Articles of Impeachment Against Trump - Report

US Congressman Alexander Green has vowed to file articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, The Washington Post reported.

The Texas congressman, who notified Democratic leaders of his decision on Tuesday, said the US House must impeach Trump for the latter's racist remarks suggesting that four congresswoman with non-white skin “go back” to their ancestral countries, as well as other comments the president has made in the past, according to the WaPo report.

I think that we should not have this level of bigotry emanating from the president of the United States of America [...] He is clearly making racist comments… The question becomes: what do we do about it? [...] To tolerate bigotry — racism in this case — is to perpetuate it. We should not perpetuate this kind of behavior coming from the president, and if we don’t check him, he will continue”, Green said in an interview with The Washington Post.

According to US legislation, Democratic leaders can table Green's impeachment articles, effectively killing them for now; or refer them to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration; or allow the vote to proceed as is, WaPo reported. If the leaders do nothing, Green can force a vote on his impeachment articles in two legislative days.

The move comes as over 80 members of the House have called for launching an impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has resisted, however, encouraging her chairmen to continue the ongoing investigation into the US president and his business practices, according to WaPo.

The House Judiciary Committee is reportedly scheduled to receive testimony from former US Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller next Wednesday.

In June, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN that there was not enough support in the Congress to initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump.

The Mueller report concluded that Trump's campaign team did not collude with Russia, but described at least ten instances in which Trump’s actions could constitute obstruction of justice. US Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee, concluded that the evidence provided in the Mueller report did not rise to the level of obstruction of justice.

Russia has repeatedly denied any claims of interference in the US political system, noting that the accusations are an invented excuse to explain how Trump won the US presidency in 2016, as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.