Pentagon Nominee Calls Conventional and Nuclear Forces Best Deterrent Against 'Russian Aggression'

In February US announced the start of the withdrawal process from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty under the pretext that Russia was violating the accord. Media reports, however, have suggested that Washington is hoping to strike a new agreement that would include both Russia and China.

Defence Secretary nominee Mark Esper has stated that in his opinion, the US will need to develop intermediate range missiles in order to counter both Russia and China, as he spoke at a Senate confirmation hearing. He further argued that focus should be put on the development of both conventional and nuclear weapons when it comes to countering Moscow.

"In my view, maintaining combat-credible conventional and nuclear forces, along with our Allies, is one of the most effective deterrents against Russian aggression", he said in his written testimonies.

The US initiated the withdrawal process from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in February 2019, accusing Moscow of violating the agreement and using this as a pretext under which to ditch the accord. Russia has denied violating the agreement and reminded Washington that for years it has also had questions about American compliance with the treaty.

