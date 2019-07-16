Trump Bashes Dems for not Rebuking 'Radical Left' Congresswomen

Previously, the US president strongly criticised the congresswomen from "broken and crime-infested" countries for their harsh statements about the American government.

Donald Trump said on Tuesday on Twitter that the Democratic Party should reprimand its members for statements that were "horrible anti-Israel, anti-USA, pro-terrorist & public shouting of the F...word".

.....shouting of the F...word, among many other terrible things, and the petrified Dems run for the hills. Why isn’t the House voting to rebuke the filthy and hate laced things they have said? Because they are the Radical Left, and the Democrats are afraid to take them on. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

House Democrats have slammed the president, calling his remarks racist; however, Trump has doubled down, adding on Monday that "if you hate our country, if you're not happy here, you can leave".

While he hasn't mentioned the congresswomen who provoked his criticism by name, he was apparently targeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Presley - four legislators of foreign origin who have repeatedly slammed the Trump administration for its immigration and environmental policies.