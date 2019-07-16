Trump ‘You Can Leave’ Monday Speech Notes Caught on Camera

In his latest speech, US President Donald Trump suggested several US lawmakers leave the nation and use their political energy in another country.

Trump’s Monday speech notes, in which he attacked Ilhan Omar and other “Progressive Democrat Congresswomen”, were published on Twitter.

The notes in the photos make points about Representative “Ohmar” [sic] being “saved” from a dangerous situation in Somalia. They also accuse the congresswomen of saying “anti-Semitic and anti-American things all the time,” suggesting that the political opposition lawmakers “hate America” and want it to be “socialist.”

Trump’s idea that the four lawmakers can “leave” if they are “not happy here,” are also revealed.

​On Sunday, Trump attacked several Democratic lawmakers – believed to be Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley – suggesting that they “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world” only to “loudly and viciously” tell the people of the US how to run the country.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough,” he tweeted.

....it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 июля 2019 г.

​Of the four women, Ilhan Omar is the only foreign-born congresswoman, although she was raised in the US. The other three are native US residents. All four are women of color.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi lashed out at Trump, calling his remarks “racist” and “xenophobic,” suggesting the president’s underlying agenda is to “make America white again.”

“So Speaker Pelosi said, ‘Make America white again.’ That’s a very racist — that’s a very racist statement. I’m surprised she’d say that,” Trump responded.

....They are anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda, and comment on the 9/11 attack, “some people did something.” Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders, which means drugs, crime, human trafficking, and much more.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 июля 2019 г.

​The four Democrats strongly oppose the $4.5 billion Trump border funding package agreed to by Capitol Hill lawmakers last month. Their opposition caused a rift between themselves and the moderate wing of the party, led by House Speaker Pelosi, who reminded the women they had “no following in Congress,” according to The New York Times report.