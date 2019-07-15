Hillary Polarizes Twitter (Again) by Bashing Trump Over Jab Against Dem Congresswomen

For her response, Hillary Clinton acknowledged that the current government of the nation from which the congresswomen in question hail from - the United States - is unquestionably “a total catastrophe”.

Shortly after US President Donald Trump delivered his Twitter jab against “progressive” Democrat congresswomen whom he advised to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came”, he received a rebuttal from former Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.

In her response, Hillary pointed out that the congresswomen in question are “from America”, but did agree that the US government is indeed “a complete and total catastrophe” at the moment.

They're from America, and you're right about one thing: Currently their government is a complete and total catastrophe. https://t.co/NvsnFSN8mb — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 14 июля 2019 г.

​Many social media users went on to praise Clinton’s message, some of them joking about the reaction the tweet might evoke from Trump.

Live footage of Trump when he sees this tweet from Hillary .... pic.twitter.com/TfMne1RpKn — Sɑϻвɑ™ 👸🏾🇰🇪🇨🇦 (@iiSamba) 15 июля 2019 г.

Other than this being a great tweet, this should be used in grammar class. — romy reiner (@romyreiner) 15 июля 2019 г.

The REAL President has spoken. — VoteForWomen ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@AnnAnnChe) 14 июля 2019 г.

The tweet, however, naturally attracted a fair share of Hillary detractors, eager to remind her of the 2016 electoral defeat and to criticise her statement. At least one did point out that one of the congresswomen mentioned by Trump, although raised in the US, was born in Somalia.

Don’t worry Hillobeans....

YOUR PRESIDENT gonna drain that dirty swamp of all the nasty creatures 🐀🐊🐍🐀🐊🐍@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/vEsZUhmqAw — ✝️ TheBadDadder 🇺🇸 (@TheBadDadder) 15 июля 2019 г.

Just remember, this is the guy you couldn’t beat. — Will Estes (@WilliamAEstes) 14 июля 2019 г.

Ilhan Omar is not from America. — Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) 14 июля 2019 г.

You helped the government get to this state. — Ellahbie (@Ellahbie) 15 июля 2019 г.

Trump’s tweet drew blunt criticism from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May, while US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican lawmakers to join their Democratic colleagues in condemning the president’s message.