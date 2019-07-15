If People Not Happy in America, They Can Leave - Trump After Posting Tweets Targeting Congresswomen

Recently, the US president attacked lawmakers on Twitter over the weekend, saying they should not tell Americans how to run the country. The women were not named but are largely believed to be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. Only Omar is foreign-born.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump fired another round of shots at unnamed Democratic congresswomen for spewing racist hatred that has made Israel feel abandoned by the United States.

"When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!" the president wrote.

If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

​After being strongly criticised for the statements by the mainstream media and a cord of politicians, Donald Trump defended his recent Twitter rant.

"As far as I'm concerned if you hate our country, if you're not happy here, you can leave," Trump said at an event at the White House.

"If you're not happy in the US, if you're complaining all the time, very simply: you can leave," he said "You can leave right now. I don't know who's going to miss 'em."

The president also added that he is not concerned if people think his tweets are racist.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump stated via Twitter that a group of “progressive” Democrat congresswomen - believed to be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib - should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries from where they "came from." He also wrote that those who are "loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States [...] how our government is to be run should not tell Americans how to run the country".

Democrats denounced Trump's tweet as racist and xenophobic.