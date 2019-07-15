Register
10:48 GMT +315 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to members of the media at her alma mater, Howard University, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 in Washington

    US Dem. Presidential Hopeful Claims Kaepernick Backlash Generated by ‘Russian Trolls’

    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Senator Kamala Harris, who is running for the Democratic nomination for US President in the 2020 election, has been exploiting the issue of foreign interference in elections, and claims her campaign "already knows" it is being targeted by Russian bots.

    Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) has pointed the finger at “Russian trolls” being to blame in the controversy around national anthem protests by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, adding it wasn’t even a “thing” until the bots fanned the flames on social media.

    Harris was speaking on Friday’s edition of "The Breakfast Club" radio show, where she embarked on a rambling tirade against alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, claiming igniting racial animosity was a tool the online trolls resorted to in sowing discord in US politics.

    "They test out a couple of things to see what can get the American public going at each other, pointing fingers at each other", Harris said. Guess what gains the most heat? Race".

    At this point in the interview Harris shifted focus on the divisive national debate that exploded in August 2016 when quarterback Colin Kaepernick first opted not to stand during the national anthem.

    from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. Since Kaepernick announced he would not stand for the song in protest of racial discrimination against blacks in the United States, many performers are now rethinking offers to sing the national anthem.
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez,
    from left, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. Since Kaepernick announced he would not stand for the song in protest of racial discrimination against blacks in the United States, many performers are now rethinking offers to sing the national anthem.

    "Remember the heat that ended up around the 'bend the knee' and Colin Kaepernick? Many smart people have said it actually was not a thing, the Russian bots started taking that on".

    Twitter users took to social media to air their views on this renewed attempt to exploit the old issue of “Russian meddling”:

    One user tweeted: “So, the Russians are now the dog that ate your homework. Default excuse for any rejection of socialism and anti American activism".

    ​Another wrote: “Is she insane?”

    ​“Ridiculous!” responded others.

    Colin Kaepernick became larger than football since he refused to stand two years ago as the national anthem played before NFL games, with a photo of him seated on a bench going viral on social media.

    He said he did so to protest police shootings of African-American men and other social injustices faced by black people in the US.

    Senator Harris, who in January officially announced her campaign to run for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in the 2020 election also said her campaign "already knows" it is being targeted by Russian bots now, and discussed ways for Americans to counter Russian bots on social media.

    On the campaign trail Harris has been flogging the issue of foreign interference in US elections, co-sponsoring a bill introduced by Dianne Feinstein and Richard Blumenthal aimed at combatting alleged foreign threats targeting the election.

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Related:

    Netizens Lost As ‘Kneeling Hero’ Kaepernick Agrees to Settlement From NFL
    Will Joe Biden or Kamala Harris Apologise?
    Is Joe Biden the Democratic Favorite or Did Kamala Harris Knock Him Down?
    Kamala Harris Takes Down Biden…And Then Affirms Neo-Con Foreign Policy
    Blowback as Nike Drops Sneakers With 'Betsy Ross' Flag After 'Era of Slavery' Remarks by Kaepernick
    Tags:
    Election 2020, US Democratic Party, United States, Kaepernick, ColinKaepernick, Kamala Harris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    New Protective Sarcophagus for Chernobyl Power Plant's No.4 Reactor
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse