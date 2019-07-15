Ex-Girlfriend of Arrested YouTube Star Ray Diaz 'Scared to Go Home' After His Release on Bail

YouTube fitness star Raymundo Diaz was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Friday on suspicion of sexual and physical assault against his apparent girlfriend Angelika Salek.

17-year-old Angelica Salek has said she is “scared to go home” after her 33-year old ex-boyfriend Ray Diaz, an internet celebrity, was released bail on Saturday.

Salek posted a video, tweeted by Daniel ‘Keemstar’ Keem, just an hour after the news that Diaz was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

Keemstar had previously taken up the case by interviewing Angelica, where she revealed the truth about the relationship and provided a clip of a recording showing an example of the alleged abuse.

The video shows a grief-stricken Salek crying and explaining that she is scared to go home.

Ray Diaz victim Angelica scared after hearing he got out of jail on $50k Bond. pic.twitter.com/uQFUxNFmkA — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 14, 2019

The actress later tweeted that she has “never been so scared in her life”.

I have never been so scared in my life... Ray Diaz is out of jail. — Angelica Salek (@angelicasalek) July 14, 2019

She received swaths of support from followers expressing their thoughts and encouragement.

Salek also said her mother is keeping her safe and working with the authorities on the matter.

My mom is doing everything in her power to protect me! She is working very close with detectives. — Angelica Salek (@angelicasalek) July 14, 2019

Diaz has yet to comment on the situation following his release.