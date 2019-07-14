Pelosi Clashes With Trump Online Over 'Attacks' on 'Democratic Congresswomen'

It seems that Pelosi entered this social media fray with Trump fresh from her earlier row with Ocasio-Cortez, in which the president actually supported the House speaker.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has apparently once again clashed with US President Donald Trump on social media after the latter delivered a Twitter blow against a group of “progressive” Democrat congresswomen who are “loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run”.

In response to the president’s attack, Pelosi insisted that she rejects Trump’s “xenophobic comments” which are allegedly meant to divide the nation, and advised him to “work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values” rather than attack “members of congress”.

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

​According to Haaretz, Trump was “almost certainly referring to” were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, though the newspaper points out that only Omar was born outside the United States.

Many social media users, however, did not seem particularly thrilled with Pelosi’s statements, with a number of people arguing that she should focus her efforts on impeaching Trump instead of just tweeting.

Stop tweeting and start an impeachment inquiry! It is your constitutional duty - country first! You are helping him and normalizing all he did in 2016 by not holding him to account AND ensuring he will do it again in 2020. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 14, 2019

More impeachment, less self congratulations — Zackary Berger, MD, PhD (@ZackBergerMDPhD) July 14, 2019

​And some also argued that the House speaker’s criticism of Trump, at least in this particular instance, was misplaced.

NO HE IS NOT TRYING TO MAKE IT WHITE AGAIN! HE IS TELLING HER TO GO BACK IF SHE THINKS THIS COUNTRY IS SO DAMN BAD. STOP RACE BAITING!!!!!!! — Lauren Nelson (@LaurenN36341359) July 14, 2019

I don't recall him saying anything about race. I heard him saying if you immigrated here and hate the country and her people, you can always go back to your own country and show us how it's done.



Also, diversity is OBVIOUSLY not making us stronger. Quite the opposite. — Steph (@steph93065) July 14, 2019

Earlier, Trump waded into the ongoing row between Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez, insisting that the latter is being "very disrespectful to somebody that's been there a long time", and that calling Pelosi a racist is “a disgrace”.

The row comes as Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow freshman democrats went on to characterize Nancy Pelosi's criticism of progressive Democrats as an act of “singling out of women of colour".

Pelosi and Trump previously clashed on a number of occasions, with Trump recently accusing the house speaker of making a "fascist statement" via her claim that the Trump administration is involved in a "criminal cover-up".

The house speaker also staunchly opposed Trump’s plans to erect a wall along the United States’ southern border, hampering the president’s attempts to secure the funding for this project.