Register
22:22 GMT +314 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington

    Pelosi Clashes With Trump Online Over 'Attacks' on 'Democratic Congresswomen'

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    It seems that Pelosi entered this social media fray with Trump fresh from her earlier row with Ocasio-Cortez, in which the president actually supported the House speaker.

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has apparently once again clashed with US President Donald Trump on social media after the latter delivered a Twitter blow against a group of “progressive” Democrat congresswomen who are “loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run”.

    In response to the president’s attack, Pelosi insisted that she rejects Trump’s “xenophobic comments” which are allegedly meant to divide the nation, and advised him to “work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values” rather than attack “members of congress”.

    ​According to Haaretz, Trump was “almost certainly referring to” were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, though the newspaper points out that only Omar was born outside the United States.

    Many social media users, however, did not seem particularly thrilled with Pelosi’s statements, with a number of people arguing that she should focus her efforts on impeaching Trump instead of just tweeting.

    ​And some also argued that the House speaker’s criticism of Trump, at least in this particular instance, was misplaced.

    Earlier, Trump waded into the ongoing row between Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez, insisting that the latter is being "very disrespectful to somebody that's been there a long time", and that calling Pelosi a racist is “a disgrace”.

    The row comes as Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow freshman democrats went on to characterize Nancy Pelosi's criticism of progressive Democrats as an act of “singling out of women of colour".

    Pelosi and Trump previously clashed on a number of occasions, with Trump recently accusing the house speaker of making a "fascist statement" via her claim that the Trump administration is involved in a "criminal cover-up".

    The house speaker also staunchly opposed Trump’s plans to erect a wall along the United States’ southern border, hampering the president’s attempts to secure the funding for this project.

    Related:

    US House Speaker Pelosi Calls for Trump's Impeachment If Wrongdoing Found
    Pelosi: US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to Dealing With Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    New Protective Sarcophagus for Chernobyl Power Plant's No.4 Reactor
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse