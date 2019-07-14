JetBlue Flight at New Jersey Airport Evacuated After Reported Suicide Vest Photo Prank (Video)

A photo sent via AirDrop, a way to transfer photos between Apple devices, reportedly showed a suicide vest or someone wearing a suicide vest.

A Florida-bound JetBlue flight was evacuated on Saturday at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey as passengers and flight attendants received a photo of a suicide vest, the Daily Mail reported.

That’s a @PAPD911 specialist in a HAZMAT suit next to @JetBlue Flt. 1203, briefing other first responders on what’s next after the flight from Newark to the D.R. was diverted to JFK when passengers reported dizziness & vomiting from fumes onboard. Some passengers hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/FdtdqlYgrU — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) 14 июля 2019 г.

​Upon receiving the photo, the attendants reported to the captain, who returned the aircraft with 150 passengers on board to the gate.

Passengers removed from plane after suicide vest pic airdropped

Customers removed from JetBlue flight in Newark after a suicide vest picture was airdropped to passengers onboard. pic.twitter.com/NOOGQ4mAcu — @WADIBIG (@wadibig) 14 июля 2019 г.

​Passengers and their luggage were re-screened by Port Authority police bomb-sniffing K-9 dogs.

The flight finally departed from Newark after a three-and-a-half-hour delay.