Tropical Storm Barry Upgraded to Hurricane, Moving Closer to Louisiana Coast - NHC

"Life-threatening, significant flash flooding and river flooding will become increasingly likely later today and tonight as Barry moves inland, especially across portions of south-central and southeast Louisiana into Mississippi," the NHC said in its advisory.
— Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) 13 июля 2019 г.
According to CNN, more than 77,000 people in Louisiana are without power as the hurricane nears landfall.
US President Donald Trump declared a federal emergency for Louisiana late on Thursday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)