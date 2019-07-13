Tropical Storm Barry Upgraded to Hurricane, Moving Closer to Louisiana Coast - NHC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tropical Storm Barry was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane on Saturday as it was approaching the coast of the US State of Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"Life-threatening, significant flash flooding and river flooding will become increasingly likely later today and tonight as Barry moves inland, especially across portions of south-central and southeast Louisiana into Mississippi," the NHC said in its advisory.

​According to CNN, more than 77,000 people in Louisiana are without power as the hurricane nears landfall.

US President Donald Trump declared a federal emergency for Louisiana late on Thursday.