18:29 GMT +313 July 2019
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

    US Border Union Head Slams Hillary for Giving Advice to Illegal Migrants on How to Avoid Deportation

    US
    US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are set to launch raids on Sunday against undocumented migrants who have existing deportation orders. According to a report by the New York Times, ICE agents are expected to arrest thousands of migrants in 10 major US cities, beginning this weekend.

    National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd has denounced Hillary Clinton for openly advising illegal immigrants on how to evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in a tweet posted on 11 July, reports the Daily Caller.

    Speaking on Fox News Friday, Judd, who leads the Border Patrol’s union of nearly 20,000 members, voiced his incredulity at Clinton’s audacious move.

    “I’m amazed that somebody that ran for president of the United States — that was willing to promise to uphold the laws of the United States, the Constitution of the United States — is now actively helping people avoid justice,” said Judd.“These people have already been ordered deported. They’ve already exhausted all their appeals processes through the court system. They’re not supposed to be here. They’re illegally here, and she’s helping them to continue to break the law,” Judd said Friday.
    “I don’t understand how the Left continues to move further and further left to what the American public wants.”

    Judd’s comments follow a tweet the former first lady posted on Thursday, which featured a list, written in Spanish, of recommendations for illegal migrants to follow in order to avoid apprehension and deportation from ICE agents.

    According to the instructions, illegal aliens were warned “not to open the door” for agents, to report their badge number, type of vehicle they are driving, among others.

    ​Hillary Clinton’s tweet was in response to US President Donald Trump’s planned immigration raids.

    Donald Trump has directed ICE agents to conduct a mass roundup of migrant families that have received deportation orders but ignored them, in an operation reportedly to begin with predawn raids in major US cities on Sunday.

    The operation is slated to target up to 2,000 families in as many as 10 cities, including Houston, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and other major immigration destinations, said officials who spoke to the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.

    Tags:
    illegal immigrants, Donald Trump, undocumented migrants, migrants, migrants, migrants, Migrants, Hillary Clinton, Hillary Clinton, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
