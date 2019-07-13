Joe Biden’s agenda in the Democratic primaries is largely focused on rebuking the Trump administration on foreign and domestic issues – and Trump has returned the favour by questioning the 76-year-old presidential candidate’s mental fitness.

US President Donald Trump has once again lashed out at Democrats, singling out his would-be successor Joe Biden as a “weak and ineffective” politician.

“The Democrats have caused tremendous problems. What they’ve let China get away with — for years and years, China has been ripping us off,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn Friday.

“They’re not ripping us off anymore. Right now, companies are fleeing China because of the tariffs,” he added. “And right now, we’re taking in billions of dollars. And, by the way, our people are not paying for it. They’re paying for it — they’re paying for it by depressing their currency and they’re putting a lot of money.”

“Look, nobody’s ever done what I’ve done with China. And that’s fine. And we’ll get along with China. But you know, when I see a guy like Biden, who is weak and ineffective — and everybody that knows him knows it. He’s a weak man. He’s an ineffective man. President Xi laughs at guys like that,” Trump continued.

He concluded: "President Xi, Putin, all of these guys go to bed at night and they pray that Joe Biden or somebody like him becomes president so they can continue to rip off our country."

Joe Biden is an early front-runner in the broad field of 2020 hopefuls, according to recent Democratic presidential primary polls.

The former vice president has been campaigning on a platform largely framed as a reversal of Trump’s policies, focused on rolling back Trump’s tax cut incentives to bringing the US back into the Paris Agreement, which he famously quit in 2017.

Biden has also criticised the Trump administration’s foreign policy steps, in particular his decisions to quit the 2015 Iran nuclear accord and cut aid to three Central American counties – Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador – for the alleged failure to stop their citizens from seeking asylum in the US.

As the presidential race is heating up, Trump stepped up his criticism of the Democratic rivals, delivering several rants against Biden.

“Joe Biden is a reclamation project. Some things are just not salvageable,” Trump tweeted last week. “China and other countries that ripped us off for years are begging for him. He deserted our military, our law enforcement and our healthcare. Added more debt than all other Presidents combined. Won’t win!”