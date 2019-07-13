US Radar Detection Plane Catches Fire While Midair

The plane took off from Oklahoma with six people on board. After the plane landed all the passengers were evacuated safely using a slide; none of them were hurt in the incident.

A US Air Force Boeing E-3 Sentry long-range radar detection aircraft caught fire while airborne on Thursday, according to KOLN-TV. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Lincoln Airport, Nebraska due to a fire in one of its engines.

​According to the local fire service head, Scott Osander, the fire was localised as the plane slowed down for landing. He added that engine fires are usually hard to spot due to the high velocity and weather conditions.

The aircraft is currently under repair and is being guarded by armed personnel. It is expected to be towed to the apron area following the completion of maintenance operations.