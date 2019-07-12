'Fun to Clown on Her': Ex-Obama Staffer Likens Ivanka Trump to House of Cards Character

Despite the staffers’ criticism of his daughter, US President Donald Trump argued that the G20 leaders actually “loved” Ivanka.

About two weeks after the end of the G20 summit in Osaka, two former Obama administration staff members stepped forward to criticise Ivanka Trump and her conduct during that event.

According to Newsweek, ex-White House National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor described Ivanka’s interactions with the world leaders at the summit, saying that “while lacking policy expertise”, the president's daughter could be using this opportunity as a possible “stepping stone” for her to become a US ambassador to the United Nations.

At the same time, Ben Rhodes, former speechwriter for Barack Obama, went on to liken Ivanka to Claire Underwood, villain deuteragonist turned protagonist of Netflix’s House of Cards series.

"Just so that they can complete the House of Cards cycle here? Where the sexual predator who's president nominates the woman in his life for the U.N. ambassador?" he inquired.

Vietor also remarked that while he and Rhodes actually took their time delving into policy while at the National Security Council, Ivanka is merely "jumping into photo ops with world leaders".

"So, it's fun to clown on her," Vietor said. "I'm wondering when the U.S. transitioned into a constitutional monarchy".

However, the media outlet pointed out that US President Donald Trump stated that world leaders who attended the G20 summit "loved" his daughter.

"I thought Ivanka was amazing at the G20. And I'll tell you, the foreign leaders loved her. And they just think she's great", the president declared.